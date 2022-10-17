Sambit Patra trains firearms at AAP after yelling support for Manish Sisodia.

Sambit Patra, a BJP spokesman, pointed guns at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday after party members chanted in Manish Sisodia’s favour prior to his CBI interrogation in the Delhi liquor policy case. Sisodia is the deputy chief minister of Delhi.

Patra chuckled at the sloganeering technique and pondered whether AAP had won the ‘World Cup of corruption.’

The BJP spokesperson stated at a news conference that it appeared as though the Aam Aadmi Party had won the World Cup of corruption from the way Manish Sisodia and his supporters were shouting on the streets in an open automobile today.

Manish Sisodia was on his way to the CBI headquarters to be questioned over the liquor policy when the Aam Aadmi Party conducted a sizable gathering earlier today in the nation’s capital.

On the route, Sisodia also spoke to party members, pleading with them not to be sorry if he were to go to jail.

Around 11.15 am, Sisodia arrived at the agency’s main office and was led right to the Anti Corruption Branch’s first floor.

He was questioned about the excise policy of the Delhi government, his relationships with other accused parties identified in the FIR, and documents found during searches related to the case after completing the requisite formalities, according to the officials.

Raghava Reddy, the son of YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, is also being questioned by the CBI in connection with the matter.