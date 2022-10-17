State announces ‘free LPG cylinders’ for each household ahead of polls!

Ahmedabad: The state of Gujarat’s plan to provide two free cylinders per family per year was announced on Monday by Jitu Vaghani, the state’s minister of education. Mr. Vaghani announced that this will result in a 1,000 crore alleviation for residents and housewives. Additionally, the minister stated that the state government has decided to provide two cylinders for free once a year.

He said that the choice had been made with roughly 38 lakh housewives in mind. The minister stated that with the relief amount of 650 crore agreed for this programme, up to 1,700 might end up in people’s houses or pockets. On Monday, the minister had also announced a 10% cut in the government’s value-added tax (VAT) on compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG).

According to him, there would be a gain of around 6-7 cents per kilogramme if we took a 10% reduction in CNG into account. Similar to that, PNG would receive a benefit of $5.50 to $5.50 per kilogramme, according to the ministry. He saw the state government’s declaration as significant and saw it as a gift for Diwali. The Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana recipients, he claimed, would gain from it. He continued by saying that their accounts will be instantly credited with the entire sum.

