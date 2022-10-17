Superstar PSG player Neymar comes in Barcelona for a transfer fraud trial.

For his trial regarding suspected anomalies in his sale to Barcelona, PSG superstar Neymar has landed in Barcelona. The 30-year-2013 old’s transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona will be the main topic of the trial.

Along with his parents and their N&N company, which handles his business activities, Neymar is one of the nine defendants on trial for alleged corruption-related offences. Three people are accused of commercial corruption. Two previous Barca presidents, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, as well as the former head of Santos are also defendants.

Barcelona claimed to have provided N&N and Santos a total of 40 and 17.1 million euros, respectively, of which 6.8 million euros went to DIS. However, DIS asserts that Neymar, Barcelona, and Santos conspired to conceal the deal’s full cost.

Neymar, Barcelona, and Santos, according to DIS attorney Paulo Nasser, cheated DIS of its rightful financial interests.

‘Neymar Junior defrauded DIS of its legitimate financial interests,’ claimed Nasser. ‘Neymar Junior, with the complicity of his parents and FC Barcelona and its directors at the time, and Santos FC at a later stage.’

As for the 40 million euros, Neymar’s attorneys said that their client is innocent and that it was a ‘legitimate signing bonus’ that is typical in the football transfer market.

Neymar might spend two years in jail and pay a fine of 10 million euros if found guilty.

The Brazilian is having one of his best seasons on the field while wearing a PSG jersey. In 11 Ligue 1 games, the forward has nine goals and seven assists.

The Brazil national team, which will be captained by Neymar, will compete in the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Brazil will be looking to win the competition for the first time since 2002.