Adhunika Bhagiratha of Karnataka, who constructed 17 ponds and planted more than 2,000 trees, has passed away.

The ‘Pond Man’ of Karnataka, Kalmane Kamegowda, passed away on Monday as a result of age-related illnesses. The 86-year-old man from Malavalli taluk in Karnataka’s Mandya District constructed more than 17 ponds and planted more than 2,000 trees in the arid hills close to his hamlet.

Reports states that, the virtuous man spent more than 40 years of his life building ponds and tending to sheep. He built further water features in the area using the money he earned for his environmental efforts. According to a report from 2018, the shepherd’s lack of literacy cost him Rs 10-15 lakh to build and maintain 14 ponds. Despite his advanced years, the 80-year-old was nevertheless able to add three more ponds to the list.

In the Kundinibetta hills, Kalmane Kamegowda observed how animals and birds suffered from a shortage of watering holes. As precipitation poured down its slopes, it remained arid and sparsely vegetated area. Then, he decided to alter the region’s appearance and began creating ponds.

Kamegowda’s fellow villagers derided his single effort that eventually transformed the arid areas of Kundinibetta into lush pastures, casting doubt on his mental stability. However, there were also many who admired his work. Because of his tireless efforts in digging ponds, he was known as the ‘Adhunika Bhagiratha.’

During a ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Kamegowda for his work and referred to him as a ‘Water Warrior.’ He received numerous honours, including the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 2018 and a lifetime pass from the KSRTC.