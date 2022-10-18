Dubai authority to permit e-scooters in 11 more areas

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that e-scooters can be operated in 11 new residential areas in Dubai from next year. After this, the total number of districts in which e-scooters are permitted will increase to 21. The total length of tracks dedicated to bikes, e-scooters and shared routes will rise from 185km to 390km.

The new areas are:

Al Tawar 1

Al Tawar 2

Umm Suqeim 3

Al Garhoud

Muhaisnah 3

Umm Hurair 1

Al Safa 2

Al Barsha South 2

Al Barsha 3

Al Quoz 4

Nad Al Sheba 1

The initial phase of constructing biking and e-scooter tracks covered 10 Dubai districts: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd December Street, The Palm Jumeirah, and City Walk. It also covered safe roads and tracks within specific zones at Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama, in addition to 185-km long tracks designated for bikes and e-scooters across Dubai, excluding the cycling tracks at Saih Assalam and Al Qudra.