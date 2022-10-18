Ducati launches Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in India: Features and price

Mumbai: Italian luxury motorcycle-manufacturing, Ducati launched its flagship adventure bike, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in the Indian market. Bookings for the bike have already begun and deliveries are likely to commence next month. The new bike is priced at Rs 31.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new bike is powered by liquid-cooled 1,158cc 90-degree V4 engine. The engine can produce 170 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak comes with an electronic Ohlins suspension that adjusts itself based on the rider’s riding style. The seat height is adjustable between 810-860mm. It has a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console that supports 6 languages, amongst others. Safety and convenience features in the bike include Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection, 4 riding modes: Race, Sport, Touring, Urban, wheelie control, traction control, and a quick shifter, among others.