Emirates Airlines to resume flights to this city

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has decided to resume daily flights to Taipei. The Dubai based air carrier will resume the services from November 6.

It commenced non-stop daily flights to Taipei in 2014 using a Boeing 777 aircraft. Later in 2016, the service was upgraded with a daily two-class A380 flight.

Emirates’ flight EK366 from Dubai departs at 2.50am and arrives in Taipei at 2.45pm. The return flight EK367 from Taipei departs at 11.45pm and arrives in Dubai at 4.35am the next day. All times are local.