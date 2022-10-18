If AAP wins the Gujarat vote, it promises to build schools every 4 kilometres in 8 cities.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, declared today that the Aam Aadmi Party will construct a public school every four kilometres in eight cities within a year if it wins the election in Gujarat.

Mr. Sisodia, who was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for almost nine hours on Monday in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case, further stated that he is prepared for anything, including going to jail, but that school development in Gujarat will not cease.

‘The people of Gujarat are determined to have schools constructed for their children and will pick a party that constructs schools. They do not put into jail those who construct schools by abusing the ED and CBI,’ he stated.

According to a mapping of schools done by an AAP team, Mr. Sisodia stated that out of the 48,000 government schools in Gujarat, 32,000 were in poor condition.

Sisodia further pointed out that, if elected, the AAP government will construct a public school every four kilometres in eight cities: Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh.

Every four kilometres, he promised, ‘we will build a superb government school that will be better than even private schools in these eight cities.’

AAP mapped out all of Gujarat’s public and private schools and created a plan to improve them.

Mr. Sisodia also asserted that the state’s 18,000 schools lack classrooms.

He said that there are no teachers, no vidya sahayaks (teaching assistants), and no Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) since education is not given priority in the government’s budget.

‘All of these positions will be filled within a year of the AAP entering office in Gujarat, Assurance for the same is given by Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,’ Mr. Sisodia said.