ISSF World Championship: India’s Sameer wins Silver medal

Cairo: In shooting, India’s pistol shooter Sameer won a Silver in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Junior event of International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship in Cairo, Egypt. China’s Wang Shiwen won gold medal and Liu Yangpan of China won bronze.

Earlier on Sunday, the Men’s 10m Air Rifle team of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Arjun Babuta also won India’s fifth gold of the championships. India have won so far total 14 medals, including 5 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals in the ongoing ISSF Championship. They remain second in the standings behind China.