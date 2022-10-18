Jayaraman Namboothiri elected as the new head priest of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple

Pathanamthitta: K Jayaraman Namboothiri has been elected as the new head priest of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on Tuesday. Krithikesh Varma, member of the Pandalam royal family, selected the new head priest through draw of lots. Hariharan Namboothiri, hailing from Vaikom has been selected as the head priest of Malikappuram Devi temple.

Jayaraman Namboothiri is a native of Taliparamba in Kannur. The selection of the head priest was held after the morning pooja on Tuesday. Pandalam royal family member Pournami G Varma took the lot to select Hariharan Namboothiri.

A total of 8 priests were shortlisted for the post of Malikappuram head priest. The ceremony was held in the presence of Travancore Devaswom president K Ananthagopan and High Court observer retired justice N Bhaskaran.