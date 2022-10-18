Man burnt woman, her 4 family members in Jalandhar

According to authorities, a 30-year-old man allegedly set a woman and four of her family members on fire while they were asleep on Tuesday. The man was upset because his wife wouldn’t come home from her parents’ place, the police reported.

For five to six months, Paramjit Kaur and her two young children from a previous marriage resided with her parents in Punjab’s Jalandhar area, according to the police. Paramjit refused to go back to Kuldeep Singh’s home in the Ludhiana village of Khurshedpur because she said that Kuldeep used to beat her and the kids, according to the police.

According to Jalandhar (Rural) Superintendent of Police Satbjit Singh, Kuldeep and two of his accomplices doused all five victims with petrol while they were sleeping and then set them on fire. According to the official, the victims were Paramjit Kaur, her mother Jogindero, father Surjan Singh, and her two kids, Arshdeep (8) and Anmol (5).

According to the police, a search operation is under way to find the accused, and a murder case has been filed.