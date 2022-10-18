Over a third more jobs have been created in the last year related to 5G and telecom.

According to a survey, job postings for 5G and telecom positions have increased significantly over the past 12 months as businesses consider adopting 5G quickly.

Indeed, a global job search engine, reports a 33.7% increase in job ads for 5G and telecoms between September 2021 and September 2022.

Businesses have already started hiring to develop 5G-specific technology and services, and Saumitra Chand, an Indeed India Career Expert, predicted an increase in hiring for these positions in the upcoming quarters. ‘5G rollout has been eagerly anticipated in India, and businesses have already started hiring to develop 5G-specific technology and services,’ Chand said.

He added that this also means that there would be a greater demand for qualified personnel who can create security systems and fortify network designs to accommodate the new technologies.

To support the recently expanded telecommunications sector, he continued, ‘both jobseekers and the industry at large need to guarantee that they establish a solid pool of cybersecurity skills.’

The research suggests that, during the past month, clicks for customer service representatives and operations associates have risen by 13.91% and 8.22%, respectively.

It also says, the average pay for top positions like technical support, BPO executive, and customer care representative was, respectively, Rs 3,53,298, Rs 3,29,520, and Rs 3,06,680.

The report is based on an analysis of Indeed platform job posting data from September 2021 to September 2022.

The analysis also showed that the COVID-19 epidemic accelerated the need for strong cybersecurity policies at a time when businesses were becoming more remote, there were more devices online, there were more digital payments being made, and security concerns were at an all-time high.

According to data from Indeed, job posts for ‘cybersecurity’ increased by 81% between August 2019 and August 2022.

The report also stated that the launch of 5G services will result in a significant increase in the number of security-related jobs. There is already a talent mismatch of 25.5% in security between August 2019 and August 2022.