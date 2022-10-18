Private sector bank revises the interest rates on fixed deposits

Mumbai: Leading private sector bank in the country, ICICI Bank revised the interest rates on fixed deposits worth more than Rs. 2 crore but less than Rs. 5 Crore.

The bank will now give an interest rate of 3.75% for deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days. Deposits maturing in the next 30 to 45 days will get an interest rate of 4.75%. Deposits maturing between 46 and 60 days will earn interest at a rate of 5.00%. Deposits maturing between 61 and 90 days will earn interest at a rate of 5.25%. Deposits maturing in 91 days to 184 days, will now fetch an interest rate of 5.50% and deposits maturing in 185 days to 270 days will now get an interest rate of 5.75%.

The interest rate on deposits maturing in the next 390 days to 2 years will be 6.45%, and the interest rate on deposits maturing in the next 2 years, 1 day to 3 years, will be 6.50%. On deposits maturing in the next 3 years, 1 day, to 10 years, ICICI Bank will now pay interest at a rate of 6.25%.