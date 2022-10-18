Russia to begin AK-203 rifle production in India by the end of the year; Report

The serial manufacture of AK-203 assault rifles in India’s Uttar Pradesh will start by the end of this year, according to Russian weapons exporter Rosoboronexport. By the end of this year, AK-203 rifle manufacture will begin in India. On the eve of the Defense Expo in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar from October 18 to 22, Alexander Mikheev, the chairman of Rosoboronexport, declared that the facility in India is prepared to begin producing assault weapons in bulk this year. The Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited was established in 2019 to manufacture Russian-origin Kalashnikov assault rifles at Korwa Ordnance Factory in the Amethi area.

By the end of 2022, the Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles will be produced at the Korwa Ordnance Factory, according to Alexander Mikheev, director general of Rosoboronexport. The government-run military organisation in Russia, Rosoboronexport, is in charge of a number of significant military endeavours, including those abroad. According to Mikheev, ‘our objectives include completely localising the manufacturing of renowned Russian assault guns in India’.

According to him, the joint venture ‘may in the future enhance production and modernise facilities to produce upgraded guns based on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform’. The AK-203 rifles, according to Rosoboronexport, are equipped with inbuilt Picatinny rails for quick and simple attachment of sights and tactical equipment, allowing for efficient employment of weapons in a variety of settings. The business is present at Gandhinagar’s five-day DefExpo, which started on October 18.

The manufacturing and delivery of AK-203 for the Indian armed forces and other law enforcement agencies will be discussed during the show, according to a statement from Rosoboronexport. The statement said, ‘In addition, the firm will show a broad variety of extra contemporary equipment designed both for customising the assault weapon itself and for outfitting people’. The company is attending the five-day DefExpo in Gandhinagar, which began on October 18.

The manufacturing and delivery of AK-203 for the Indian armed forces and other law enforcement agencies will be discussed during the show, according to a statement from Rosoboronexport. The statement said, ‘In addition, the firm will show a broad variety of extra contemporary equipment designed both for customising the assault weapon itself and for outfitting people’.