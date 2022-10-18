DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE authority issues new advisory for e-scooter users

Oct 18, 2022, 03:35 pm IST

Dubai:  The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued new advisory for E-scooter users. RTA informed that all e-scooters and bikes must have a white headlight, red and reflective rear light, horn fixed on the steering arm (T-bar) and brakes on the front and back tyres. Tyre size must be proportional to that of the bike, and the size of the bike must be proportional to that of its rider.

All riders  must wear reflective vests and helmets, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and pedestrians. Riders must  avoid pillion riding or anything that causes an imbalance of the e-scooter. The authority called on riders to park the scooters only in designated areas. Parked scooters should not block the movement of traffic and pedestrians or the use of public parking for vehicles.

