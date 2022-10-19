Alienware launches new gaming laptop in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: American computer hardware subsidiary of Dell, Alienware launched its gaming laptop named Alienware m15 R7 in the Indian markets. The Alienware m15 R7 (AMD) comes in 2 configurations and are available in India via Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), and other multi-brand retail stores. The model with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB) graphics card and 512GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage is priced at Rs. 1,59,990. The other model with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB) graphcs card and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage is priced at Rs. 1,99,990.

Alienware m15 R7 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It also supports Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technologies. This gaming laptop is equipped with an M-Series AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard that offers a key travel of 1.8mm. It features Cryo-Tech cooling technologies that can be customised via the Alienware Command Centre.

Also Read: Oppo launches new budget smartphone in India: Price and specifications

The new laptop sports an HD webcam and dual-array microphones. This gaming laptop is equipped with 2 2.5W stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. It packs an 86Wh battery and comes with a 240W adapter.The Alienware m15 R7 (AMD) supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. It features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port with Powershare support, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. There is also an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headset jack.