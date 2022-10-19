Anna May Wong, a Chinese American movie actress, is the first Asian American to appear on US currency

The first Chinese American actress in Hollywood, Anna May Wong, is going to become the first Asian American to be featured on US currency.

As a part of the US Mint’s American Women Quarters Program, Wong will be depicted on a brand-new quarter. The goal of this programme, which was initially unveiled in January 2022, is to recognise women who have made significant achievements in a variety of areas, including as suffrage, civil rights, abolition, politics, the humanities, science, space exploration, and the arts. Wong’s coin, one of the five ladies chosen, will be the final one to be released on next Tuesday.

According to CBS News, Wong’s quarter will feature George Washington on the observer (heads) side and have her head resting on her palm on the reverse (tails) side, along with her full name and the flashing lights of a marquee sign.

The actress was born Wong Liu Tsong on January 3, 1905, in Los Angeles, according to the US Mint. Her relatives gave her the English name Anna May.

Over the course of her career, Wong appeared in more than 60 movies, one of which was one of the very first Technicolor productions, to praise. In 1951, she served as the first Asian American woman to anchor a programme on US television, ‘The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong.’

After experiencing discrimination in Hollywood, she went on to work in Europe, according to the US Mint. She also performed on venues in London and New York.

On February 3, 1961, one year before she passed away, she was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.