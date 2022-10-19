Arumughaswamy commission’s report; VK Sasikala says, ‘Never interfered with Jayalalithaa’s treatment’

In response to the Arumughaswamy Commission’s findings on the former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s death, which implicated her and three other people, VK Sasikala stated on Tuesday that she was prepared to face any inquiries and that she had never interfered with Jayalalithaa’s medical care.

The report of the Arumughaswamy Commission was presented to the assembly of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The report’s concluding remarks suggested that the previous health minister Vijayabaskar, VK Sasikala, and two other officials were to blame and said that it ‘must lie with them.’

The panel further recommended launching an investigation into the suspects.