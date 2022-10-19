Asia’s largest Compressed Bio Gas plant in Punjab inaugurated by Hardeep Singh Puri

Tuesday saw the opening of Lehragaga, near Sangrur, Punjab, the largest compressed bio gas (CBG) facility in Asia by Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

Speaking at the CBG plant’s inauguration ceremony, Puri stated that the Sangrur facility is just the start of India’s master plan for a CBG-based rural economy and that the government is making every effort to support the ecosystem around it.

Verbio AG, one of the top bioenergy firms in Germany, made a foreign direct investment of over Rs. 220 crores to commission the plant. Senior management from Verbio India Private Limited and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were also present at the opening event.

A 20-acre area is covered by the CBG factory in Sangrur. The plant currently produces about six tonnes per day, but soon it will use eight digesters with a combined capacity of 10,000 cubic metres to process 300 tonnes of paddy straw per day, yielding 33 TPD of compressed biogas.

Initiatives like the CBG plant, according to the Union Minister, are a significant step toward achieving a win-win outcome for farmers and the environment.

Speaking about the benefits of the CBG plant, Puri said that 100,000 tonnes of paddy straw will be consumed by the facility, and that this paddy straw will be purchased from six to eight satellite locations within a 10-kilometer radius of the facility. About 600-650 Tons of FOM (fermented organic manure), which can be used for organic farming, shall be produced each day. Additionally, the CBG factory will aid in the creation of 390 direct jobs and 585 indirect jobs.