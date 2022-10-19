China halts the US and Indian proposals to designate Shahid Mahmood of the LeT as a global terrorist

An effort by India and the United States to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist has been put on hold by China. This is the fourth time in as many months that Beijing has obstructed attempts to have terrorists blacklisted at the international organisation, claims news agency PTI.

In 2016, the US Treasury Department classified LeT senior commander Muhammad Sarwar and Shahid Mahmood as international terrorists.

Then-Acting Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control John E. Smith had stated, ‘These two Lashkar-e-Taiba officials are responsible for raising and transporting monies to assist the terrorist group’s operations.’

Under the recently modified Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the central government classified 18 prominent members and leaders of organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Indian Mujahideen (IM), and the Dawood Ibrahim gang as individual terrorists in 2020. (UAPA).

Shahid Mahmood, also known as Shahid Mahmood Rehmatullah, was on this list.

Mahmood served as the Falah-i-lnsaniyat Foundation’s (FIF), a front for the LeT, deputy chief in Pakistan.