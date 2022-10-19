‘I recognised Ajmal Kasab’ UN head hears from 26/11 Mumbai attack survivor

Devika Rotawan, a survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres met on Wednesday in Mumbai.

When 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing assaults over the course of four days in Mumbai, killing 166 people, Devika had sustained a bullet wound at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

One of the ten terrorists, Ajmal Kasab, was brought to justice as a result of her testimony, and he was executed on November 21, 2012. Devika was the youngest witness in the trial against Ajmal Kasab and was just 9 years old when she was shot in the leg during the attack.

‘I identified Ajmal Kasab in the court and informed him that I had been hurt at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. I added that I wanted to study, become an officer, and put an end to terrorism’ After meeting the UN chief, Devika remarked.

Later, at the Taj Hotel’s Memorial Museum for 26/11 Victims, UN chief Guterres paid respect to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist assault. Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, and Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy, were with him.