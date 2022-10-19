In Pa Ranjith’s film, Pasupathy and Chiyaan Vikram are reunited.

Pasupathy’s last Tamil film appearance was in Sarpatta Parambarai, directed by Pa Ranjith. For the actor’s forthcoming project with Chiyaan Vikram, the director and actor have reunited. The movie, tentatively named Chiyaan 61, is anticipated to have a large budget and star Vikram. In the movie, Pasupathy will have a significant part to perform. In Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, the movie is being shot quickly, and the two are participating in the present schedule.

In Sarpatta Parambarai, Pasupathy’s portrayal of Rangan Vaathiyaar won him a prize. The public and reviewers both adored the actor.

The most recent news is that Pasupathy has been signed on to take on a significant role in the action movie. For the shoot, the actor travelled to Andhra Pradesh. In the ongoing schedule, scenes with Vikram and Pasupathy are currently being filmed.

After Dhool, Arul, Majaa, and 10 Enradhukulla, Chiyaan Vikram and Pasupathy reunite in Chiyaan 61.

Big-budget action movie Chiyaan 61 will be filmed in both 2D and 3D. Rashmika Mandanna’s replacement, Malavika Mohanan, has been selected. The female lead is expected to be Parvathy Thiruvoth. The Kolar Gold Mines in the years leading up to Indian independence serve as the setting for the Chiyaan 61 narrative. The technical crew includes cameraman Kishore Kumar and composer GV Prakash.