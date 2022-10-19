Mamata Banerjee attacks Left after CPIM forced Tata out of Bengal

Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee is to blame for the Tata Nano factory’s move to India. She was speaking in front of a crowd in North Bengal.

‘Many are saying I drove away Tata and now they are providing jobs. It was the CPIM and not me who forced Tata’s exit from this state. They wanted to take the land by force. And we returned those lands to the unwilling farmers,’ she said.

‘It was you (the CPIM) who tried to grab people’s land forcefully. We returned those lands to the farmers. There is no need to accrue land forcefully,’ she added.

The Vijaya Sammilani (a post-Durga Puja function) was held today at the Kawakhali venue in Siliguri, and the Chief Minister attended. According to her, progress in north Bengal has kept pace with that in the state’s southern region under the Trinamool Congress.

The chief minister claimed to have taken action to increase investment in the state. ‘West Bengal became the destination of tourism. We have to be on the top of the world. That will bring many hotels and ITI and polytechnic colleges here. We will give training, and people will get jobs. I want to tell all industrialists, there is no discrimination. They can invest here and create more job opportunities.’

A farmers’ revolt made Singur politically important in India and resulted in Tata’s Nano vehicle project being pulled out of the state. Battle lines were formed at Singur, which, along with Nandigram, upended the Left Front regime’s powerful 34-year hold on power and helped Mamata Banerjee come to office in 2011.