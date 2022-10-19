Russian cosmonaut knocks down fellow astronaut after spacewalk

Less than three weeks after returning from his most recent orbiting expedition, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who had already completed three space missions, encountered trouble on Earth when he accidentally ran over a fellow cosmonaut on a dark road outside of Moscow.

According to Roscosmos, a government-run space agency in Russia, Artemyev failed to notice a cosmonaut training centre employee crossing the street at night on Monday.

It claimed in a statement on Tuesday that Artemyev gave the victim, Anatoly Uronov, who was hospitalised with several fractures, first aid assistance right away. Roscosmos stressed that Artemyev was sober and dialled 911 as soon as possible.

On Sept. 29, the 51-year-old Artemyev returned from his third mission to the International Space Station, which brought his total time spent in orbit to 561 days.