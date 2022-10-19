Tulsi Gabbard, former leader of the Democratic Party, compares Biden to Adolf Hitler.

Tulsi Gabbard, a former leader of the Democratic Party, compared US President Joe Biden to the dictator Adolf Hitler while on the campaign trail in Manchester for the upcoming midterm elections.

The Daily Beast claimed citing an audio tape from the event that the former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate remarked that she is ‘very sure’ that both Biden and Hitler share a ‘mindset’ for justifying dictatorial behaviour.

According to Gabbard, ‘I’m very sure they all think they’re doing what’s best.’

‘Even Hitler thought he was doing what was best for Germany, right? For the German race. In his own mind, he found a way to justify the means to meet his end. So when we have people with that mindset, well, you know we’ve got to do whatever it takes because, as President Biden said in that speech in Philadelphia, that those who supported Trump, those who didn’t vote for him are extremists and a threat to our democracy.’

Gabbard was referring to Biden’s Philadelphia speech from September when he spoke of anti-democratic extremism among ‘Donald Trump and the Republicans.’

Biden asserted in his address that when Americans supported Trump ‘They were not supporting an assault on the Capitol. They weren’t casting their ballots to annul the election. They were supporting a viewpoint he advanced by voting.’

The former congresswoman, who is 41 and of Indian descent, recently left the Democratic Party, branding it a ‘elitist gang of warmongers.’