UK pubs face a beer shortage as delivery drivers threaten to strike over salary issues

Following a dispute over compensation and employment losses, at least 1,000 drivers from the US-based GXO Logistics in the UK planned to hold a five-day protest at the end of this month, according to the Unite union. At least 40% of all deliveries to pubs and other public places may be impacted by this nationwide.

According to rumours, prominent breweries like Heineken, Stonegate, Admiral Taverns, and Shepherd Neame will go on strike starting on October 31 and continuing through November 4 in order to prevent alcohol from being supplied to venues and pubs ahead of the cricket World Cup. Starting on October 24, the workers will also be subject to a continuous overtime ban.

According to sources, the company reportedly supplies to more than 4,000 bars in London and the southeast of England. They also apparently plan to hold a rolling strike action at 22 of their depots, which are located from Inverness to Southampton. The union claimed that the employees had rejected the 5% salary increase, and GXO had also asked for a cut in sick pay.

The US-based corporation, however, has remained certain that their wage offer was ‘far above’ what the employees said was made and that it had no impact on sick pay. A GXO representative stated, ‘We are quite sorry that the union has rejected our offering, which is highly competitive and follows a salary boost above inflation last year.’