Vaishali Takkar’s suicide case; Look out notice against couple accused

According to Narottam Mishra, the home minister for the state of Madhya Pradesh, a lookout notice has been issued against a couple who are allegedly responsible for TV actor Vaishali Takkar’s death. A reward of Rs 5,000 was also declared for each of them.

Both of the accused have been the subject of a lookout notice. So that the accused cannot flee, all of the nation’s airports have been notified, according to Narottam Mishra.

A look out notice or circular (LOC) is issued to ensure that a person who has fled the nation or is sought by law enforcement cannot leave the country. The accused, Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani, who resided in the Thakkar (29) neighbourhood of Indore and tried to commit suicide on Sunday, are missing. The accused pair has also been offered a prize of Rs 5,000 each.