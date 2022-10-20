A leaked audio file adds ‘new twist’ to Jayalalithaa’s death; Exclusive

Following the presentation of the Arumughaswamy Commission’s findings to the state parliament earlier this week, a leaked audio tape purportedly belonging to former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa went viral. Sasikala, a close assistant to Jayalalithaa, her relative Asiva Kumar, a physician, former health minister C Vijayabhaskar, and former health secretary Radhakrishnan were all criticised in the study. Sasikala responded by claiming that the report was based on conjecture and that Jayalalithaa’s death was being politicised.

At the midst of this, a viral audio tape said to be of Jayalalithaa being treated in a hospital went viral. In the tape, Jayalalitha can be heard becoming agitated, hacking up air, and whining while a staff worker tries to capture data. In a similar vein, a video of Dr Richard Beale from 2017 following his press conference in Chennai has also gained popularity.

It can be heard Richard Beale saying on the video that the first balancing was difficult. The need for Jayalalithaa to travel overseas was questioned by Sasikala. They consented to the doctor’s advice that she leave. Later, though, Jayalalithaa decided against travelling for medical care abroad. Jayalalithaa’s death was delayed by an hour, an angiography was not done, and Sasikala interfered with the medical care, according to the Arumughaswamy Commission’s findings.