After fire breaks out in Mandawali, Delhi, two children injured

On Thursday, a fire started inside a family’s home in the Saket district of Delhi’s Mandawali, injuring at least two kids. Two minor children were found trapped in the fire by responding police after the incident was reported at 3:37 p.m.

They were taken to LBS Hospital and soon discharged. A 3-year-old boy who had minor burn burns was treated first and then released. The other child, a 6-year-old, on the other hand, had severe burn injuries and was taken to Safdarjung hospital for extra treatments.

According to initial investigation, the kids’ mother was cooking when the LPG cylinder caught fire. The fire may have started as a result of a gas leak. However, the precise reason for the fire is yet unclear.