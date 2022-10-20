American authorities approve supplementary dosage of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

A second dose of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine has been given the go-ahead by American regulators.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the enhanced omicron-targeting Pfizer or Moderna boosters are for adults who ordinarily wouldn’t receive a COVID-19 booster shot because of health conditions or accessibility concerns.

The additional Novavax injection should be given as a first booster at least six months after the completion of the first vaccines and not to people who have already had one or more booster doses.

The first two doses of Novavax have been accessible since the summer. Novavax is a protein-based vaccine, in contrast to the other COVID-19 vaccines available in the US, such as Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.

American authorities approved a supplementary dosage of the Novavax. After the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the choice.

Prior to an anticipated winter surge, US health officials have been urging people to take advantage of the upgraded Pfizer and Moderna boosters to strengthen protection against the most prevalent omicron strains.

The new Novavax booster is created using the original formulation of that business; it is still testing an omicron-targeted recipe.