Eldhose Kunnappilly receives anticipatory bail in woman’s assault case.

Eldhose Kunnappilly, a Perumbavoor MLA, was granted anticipatory release in the women assault case by the Additional Sessions Court on Thursday. He must appear before the investigating officer on Saturday, stated the court order.

In the meantime, Kunnappilly declared his innocence and said the allegation against him was made up to appease the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership, who had asked the MLA for an explanation.

Eldhose claimed that the lawsuit was politically motivated in his letter to KPCC.

‘She identified herself as a PR firm employee. Later, we grew close. I haven’t hurt her physically, though. This fake complaint is just intended to damage my political standing’ the letter said.

Eldhose detailed the allegations against the complainant in a letter to the KPCC and begged the committee to hear his side of the story before making any decisions about the complainant’s suspension.

The opinion of the party hierarchy is that Eldhose failed in his duties. According to the party’s leadership, Kunnappilly ‘weakened’ the party’s reputation in the state by remaining silent after being accused of rape.

K Sudhakaran, president of the KPCC, has mandated a probe into the matter. After conducting discussions with senior leaders, a decision on his continuation would be made.