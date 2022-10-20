Former US president Donald Trump provided sworn testimony on Wednesday in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

Former President Donald Trump gave sworn testimony on Wednesday in response to a lawsuit filed by magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that the former leader sexually attacked her in a department store dressing room in the middle of the 1990s.

During the deposition, Carroll’s lawyers had the chance to confront Trump about the alleged assault and comments he made in 2019 when she first made her story public.

The results of the deposition were not made available right away.

‘We’re pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take Donald Trump’s deposition today. We are not able to comment further,’ the law firm representing her, Kaplan Hecker & Fink, said in a statement.

Trump has said Carroll’s rape allegation is ‘a hoax and a lie.’

The lawsuit was filed while the Republican was still in office, and his legal team fought for years to delay his deposition in it. The plaintiff’s attempt to obtain a remedy for what was supposedly a major injustice couldn’t ‘run the clock out on plaintiff’s endeavour to gain a remedy,’ the federal court ruled last week in rejecting Trump’s request for an additional delay.

Any remarks Trump made during his deposition might potentially be used as evidence in a subsequent civil trial. Criminal charges against Carroll have not been brought, and they are not expected to be, as a result of his allegations. It is no longer viable to bring criminal charges for alleged sexual assaults that occurred in the 1990s.

Legal deadlines also applied to civil actions alleging sexual assault. Carroll ultimately decided to file a defamation lawsuit against Trump over remarks he made in 2019 in which he denied any wrongdoing. She claims that his denials and criticisms of her integrity and credibility hurt her reputation.