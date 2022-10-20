Gulf country announces revised face mask rules

Doha: Qatar has announced revised face masks rules. The decision was taken by Qatar Cabinet. Prime Minister and Minister of Interior H E Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani chaired the Cabinet meeting at the Amiri Diwan.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for fifth day in a row

As per the revised rules, face masks will only be needed inside health facilities. All employees and workers whose nature of work requires being present in closed places and communicating with customers need to wear masks during their work.