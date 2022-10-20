Iranian commander warns Saudi Arabia against being too dependent on Israel

According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Iran stated on Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s rulers should stop relying on Israel, a clear allusion to Israel’s expanding relations with Gulf Arab states.

Hossein Salami, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, reportedly issued what he dubbed a ‘warning’ to the Al-Saud dynasty, who control the kingdom, stating, ‘You are dependent on an Israel which is disintegrating, and this will be the end of your age.’

Salami’s assertion runs counter to previous remarks made by a high-ranking adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, who demanded that embassies be reopened in order to promote peace between Tehran and Riyadh.

‘We must get along since Saudi Arabia is our neighbour. The embassies of the two nations should reopen so that we may better resolve our issues,’ on Wednesday, Ali Akbar Velayati stated.

Direct negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh started last year in an effort to repair relations that deteriorated after the two nations broke diplomatic ties in 2016. The most recent round of negotiations took place in Baghdad in April.