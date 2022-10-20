IRCTC launches ‘Travel Now Pay Later’ facility for passengers: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a new scheme for train passengers. The new facility named ‘Travel Now Pay Later’ (TNPL) will allow passengers to book tickets through IRCTC’s official website and pay for them later. The facility was launched in collaboration with CASHe.

The ‘Travel Now Pay Later’ facility can be availed by people booking both normal and Tatkal tickets. They can choose the EMI option provided by CASHe. You can pay the ticket price between 3-6 months post the booking date depending on your EMI plan. The facility has been started across the nation through the IRCTC’s official website.

Also Read: Public sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits

IRCTC is a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles catering, tourism, and online ticketing operations. The IRCTC travel app has over 90 million downloads and powers over 1.5 million railway ticket bookings per day.