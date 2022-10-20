Major bureaucratic reshuffle: Aramane Giridhar to be new Defence Secretary, Sanjay Malhotra in revenue

New Delhi: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the Union government, Aramane Giridhar will take over as the new Defence Secretary from October 31. Giridhar, currently, Secretary, Road Transport and Highways has been appointed as Officer on Officer on Special Duty, Department of Defence, and will take over as Defence Secretary following superannuation of incumbent Ajay Kumar.

Sanjay Malhotra, a 1990 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed as the new revenue secretary. He will replace Tarun Bajaj who will superannuate at the end of November. Malhotra, currently serving as secretary in the Department of Financial Services (DFS), will join the Revenue Department as an officer on special duty.

In what is being seen as first such order by the Cabinet Committee on Appointment (ACC), six of these 16 officers will take charge as secretaries in new departments in December, January and February. As per an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Wednesday, Nagendra Nath Sinha will take over as Secretary, Steel on December 31. Vivek Joshi, currently the Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner, has been appointed as Secretary, Financial Services, in the Ministry of Finance.

Amrit Lal Meena, will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Coal on October 31 and Sanjay Malhotra will take over as Secretary, Revenue from November 30. Bhupinder Singh Bhalla will take over as Secretary, New and Renewable Energy on October 31 and Sanjay Kumar will take over as Secretary, School Education & Literacy on November 30. Similarly, the Centre has approved the appointment of Meeta R. Lochan as Secretary, Youth Affairs and Alka Upadhyaya as Secretary, Road Transport and Highways. Manoj Govil has been appointed as Secretary, Corporate Affairs. As per a DoPT order, Shailesh Kumar Singh will take over as Secretary, Rural Development with effect from December 1.