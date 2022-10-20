Nutritionist shares the importance of milk and milk products in our diet and whether or not dairy should be skipped

Including dairy in your diet or eliminating it has been quite a debate among weight-loss professionals.

Milk is full of minerals that are good for the body and keep the bones strong, including calcium, phosphorus, vitamins B and D, potassium, and many more. Milk is also a great source of protein.

Recently, celebrity dietitian Rujuta Diwekar discussed ‘skipping milk’ on Instagram as part of her ‘Should I Skip?’ series. She discussed the value of milk and other dairy products in our everyday diets and emphasised that, barring a dairy allergy, they shouldn’t be completely avoided.

‘Milk and milk products are important in many cuisines in India. We have curd to cleanse the stomach. Buttermilk helps to cleanse the colon. Milk and milk products have been used in Indian cuisine for years, apart from their health benefits of providing various kinds of nutrients and amino acids,’ said Dr Rujuta Diwekar, in the clip.

In fact, she made it clear that dairy can still be consumed by those who have PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease), thyroid disease, are going through menopause, or are pregnant.

When it comes to health, cutting out dairy has little benefit for those with thyroid or PCOD. People with PCOD and thyroid disease should eat healthy, get enough sleep, and balance their personal and work lives. It doesn’t accomplish anything to simply take away one thing and add another, she claimed.

Dr. Diwekar spoke about people moving to almond milk as a vegan option because it harms bees and encourages monoculture. ‘The almond milk industry already relies on California for 80% of the world’s production of almonds. The almond milk industry is considered to grow to 13 billion dollars by 2025. The industry is set to boom. That’s the power of positioning, marketing and branding. It does lead to monoculture and puts bees at risk,’ she said.

‘There is no alternative to milk. If you personally don’t like milk, you don’t have to consume it. You have to keep up with your dietary preferences,’ said Dr Diwekar.