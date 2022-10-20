On November 1, Karnataka Ratna award to be handed posthumously to Puneeth Rajkumar

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar will receive the prestigious Karnataka Ratna award posthumously on November 1 according to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday. The Karnataka government chose the actor for the honour in November, just days after Rajkumar passed away, for his contributions to the state’s cinema culture.

Bommai told reporters on Thursday that, ‘As already decided, our all time favorite actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with the Karnataka Ratna award on November 1 on the eve of Karnataka Rajyotsava at 4pm in front of Vidhana Soudha. He needs to be remembered forever and the government is also inviting many popular people to the grand event.’

At a tribute to the late actor called ‘Puneetha Namana,’ the announcement from November had been made. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) organised it in conjunction with organisations for Sandalwood performers and technicians.

Dr. Virendra Heggade received the Karnataka Ratna for social service in 2009, claims news organization PTI. Along with the poet Kuvempu, Rajkumar, the late father of Puneeth, received the Karnataka Ratna award in 1992.