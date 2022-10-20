Second richest man in the world sells private jet to stop Twitter ‘tracking’ him!

Bernard Arnault, the second-richest person in the world, has made the decision to sell his private plane. According to Bloomberg, the CEO of the world’s largest luxury goods firm, LVMH Mot Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, made the choice to prevent Twitter users from following his whereabouts.

According to the article, the business sold its private jet after many Twitter accounts were set up to monitor Arnault’s aircraft. The primary goal of tales like I Fly Bernard and Bernard’s Airplane was to highlight the amount of pollution that aeroplanes were producing.

The pollution produced by billionaire-owned private planes has been a topic of discussion in the French parliament in recent months. According to Bloomberg, several legislators even called for a ban on the majority of private jets, which may have influenced Arnault’s choice.

After Twitter users were shocked by the inactivity of the planes, Arnault replied on the LVMH-owned radio station, ‘Indeed, with all these stories, the group had a plane and we sold it. Because I now hire planes whenever I utilise private flights, no one can see where I travel’.

Asserting that the criticism on social media has been ‘unfair’, his son, Antoine Arnault, also defended his father. He said that it was also decided to keep their movements hidden from the competitors during an interview on French television. It’s not good, he remarked, because our adversaries can always find out where we are. According to South China Morning Post, he claimed it may provide leads, hints, and ideas.