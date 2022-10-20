SS Rajamouli’s RRR, according to Hollywood director Daniel Kwan, was ‘wrapped in ludicrous’ yet had a lot of heart.

The co-director of Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan, gushed over the film RRR on Twitter. The movie, which stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, is available to watch on Netflix, Zee5, and Disney+ Hotstar. The Hollywood director recently saw the movie and was completely stunned. He claimed that every time he sees an Indian movie, it makes him feel as though he is working in the incorrect nation. He also thought that RRR had a lot to love.

On October 21, RRR will have a major release in Japan. To promote the movie, SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan are currently in Japan.

RRR left co-director Daniel Kwan of Everything Everywhere All At Once speechless, he said on Twitter on October 18. He noted: ‘I’ve finally crossed a few things off my list after a hectic year of work and travel. I completed my taxes, which is ironic, then I watched RRR. HOLY COW, you guys weren’t joking. I constantly feel like I’m working in the wrong nation when I see an Indian action movie.’

He further noted, ‘What really struck me was that RRR had all heart-on-its-sleeve sincerity wrapped up in the most absurd over the top execution, unlike many of the blockbusters we’re doing in the States that often have self aware, humorous characters stuck in self-serious filmmaking. There is so much to love.’

RRR, a fictional drama from director SS Rajamouli, is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. A staggering Rs 1100 crore was made by the movie worldwide. The supporting cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris.