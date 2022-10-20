UAE announces new entry permit rules

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security in the UAE has announced new entry permit rules. The authority informed that a disease-free certificate will have to be submitted as one of the requirements to issue entry permits for nationals of some countries exempted from applying for a visa before travelling to the UAE. They must also submit original passport and a coloured personal photo.

Also Read: Gulf country announces revised face mask rules

The authority pointed out that the compulsory and optional documents may differ according to the data presented in the visa application. The authority updated that the procedures for issuing entry permits are carried out through various channels. These include the authority’s website, smart application, Customer Happiness Centres, or the nearest authorized typing office.