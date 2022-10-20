V S Achuthanandan, a pillar of the CPM, turns 99

V S Achuthanandan, a longtime member of the CPM and former chief minister, turned 99 on Thursday.

Achuthanandan, affectionately known as ‘Comrade VS’ by his supporters and admirers, has been avoiding the spotlight and the media for quite some time due to age-related challenges.

Party sources claim that the veteran enjoyed the holiday with his family members at this location, and that because of his health, visitors were not permitted to send him well wishes.

Through his son, he tweeted, ‘Conveyed heartiest birthday congratulations to former Chief Minister Shri VS Achuthanandan.’

In a Facebook post, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Comrade VS, who is turning 99 today.

Senior Congressman Jairam Ramesh welcomed everyone and called Achuthanandan the ‘titan of Kerala politics.’

‘The legendary politician from Kerala, VS Achuthanandan, turns 99 today. Many people think he has already passed 100. I have pleasant memories of our conversations when he was CM. He was commanding but not autocratic’ Tweeted he.

Additionally, he criticised the party mouthpiece ‘Deshabhimani’ for that day’s neglect of the veteran.

Velikkakath Sankaran Achuthanandan, who was born on October 20, 1923, into a working-class family in Alappuzha, joined the union after completing his formal education at the primary level. His life is intertwined with the history of the Communist movement in the state as a result of his joining it, including the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising, the party’s underground activities after it was outlawed in 1949 as a result of the Calcutta thesis, and the creation of the CPM in the wake of the CPI’s split in 1964.

Achuthanandan, who joined the CPM politburo in 1996, led the CPM-led LDF administration from 2006 until 2011, defying attempts by his adversaries inside the party to prevent him from holding the position. After leaving his position as Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission last year, is now residing at his son’s home in TVM.