Vava Suresh sustains serious injuries after his car collides with KSRTC bus

Thiruvananthapuram: Famous snake-catcher Vava Suresh was injured after his car collided with a bus in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The taxi car Suresh was travelling in had a head-on collision with the KSRTC bus at Thattathumala near Kilimanoor by 11 am.

Vava Suresh was on his way to Nilamel from Thiruvananthapuram. A car in front of his vehicle lost control, hit a dirt embankment and banged into Vava Suresh’s car. As a result, his car lost control and hit a KSRTC bus moving in the opposite direction. CCTV footage showed the taxi diverting onto the path of the KSRTC after a car in front hit a wall and turned.

Suresh reportedly sustained facial injuries and has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, and is currently under observation. The driver of the car that was headed toward Chengannur also sustained injuries.