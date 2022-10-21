After released from jail, Noida politician accused of abusing woman receives warm welcome

After being released from jail, politician Shrikant Tyagi, who had been arrested for harassing a woman in a Noida society, was welcomed with a large crowd. Mr. Tyagi was decorated, and his followers chanted ‘Shrikant bhaiya zindabad’ as they showered him with flower petals. Also distributed were sweets.

He attacked his opponents at home and claimed that the gangster accusations against him were false. Mr. Tyagi claimed that a ‘sponsored conspiracy’ was targeting him in an effort to end his political career.

‘One of our sisters was put forward in this conspiracy. An attempt was made to finish me politically by staging a dispute between us and filming it,’ he said. He also expressed gratitude to the Tyagi community for helping him and his family while he was imprisoned. ‘An attempt was also made to defame the Tyagi community. It’s natural that the investigation was one-sided,’ he said.

When asked if he would stay in politics, he responded, ‘Why not? I’m a political leader; what else will I do?’ Before deciding what to do next, he stated he will talk to and meet with his supporters. Mr. Tyagi was released yesterday, just in time for Diwali, after the Allahabad High Court on Monday granted him bail.