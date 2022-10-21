BJP MLA, 2 others charged in harassment case by UP court

A BJP MLA and two other people were ordered by a court in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to be the focus of a FIR after a former legislator’s daughter-in-law complained of harassment.

BJP MLA Salona Kushwaha, Danish, a clerk at the local tehsil office, and one Sarita Yadav were to be the targets of a FIR, according to Pramod Tiwari, the attorney for Ruchi Verma, the daughter-in-law of former MLA Roshanlal Verma.

Sarita Yadav wants a piece of the property and has claimed to be the second wife of one of the sons of the former MLA. Her recognition as the second bride of the former MLA’s deceased son has been denied by his family.

Ruchi Verma claimed in her complaint that Kushwaha had been financially and socially bullying her family as a result. She claimed that Sarita Yadav was listed as the wife of Roshanlal Verma’s deceased son Vinod Verma on a register that Kushwaha had taken from the tehsil office.

S Anand, the superintendent of police, stated that he has not yet gotten a copy of the court’s order. He stated that after getting the court’s order, the proper course of action would be followed.

The BJP MLA, on the other hand, claimed that the allegations against him were made with political malice.