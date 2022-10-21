Case filed against Kerala woman for torturing mother-in-law

On Friday, Kerala police confirmed that they had filed a complaint against a 35-year-old woman for allegedly torturing her mother-in-law for more than four years. The incident happened in Kerala, close to Kollam.

The old woman was depicted in videos and pictures as being malnourished and having cuts, bruises, and scars all over her body and wrists. According to the FIR, the woman become blind as a result of the assault and was taken to the hospital by her brother after he knew of the inhumane treatment.

‘We have registered a case. A team from here had yesterday (Thursday) recorded the victim’s statement,’ Police told PTI. They claimed they had not yet identified the accused. According to sources, the accused has requested anticipatory bail at a nearby court.