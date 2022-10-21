Donned in traditional pahadi outfit, PM Modi performs puja at Kedarnath Temple | See pics

Rudraprayag: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed puja at Kedarnath Temple on Friday. Prime Minister donned a traditional pahadi outfit at the holy shrine. PM Modi’s handmade attire was made by the women of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. The dress is popularly called ‘Chola Dora’, which was gifted to Prime Minister during his recent visit to the state.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi performs 'puja' at the Kedarnath Dham (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/9i9UkQ5jgr — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

PM was accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the temple. Prime Minister is on a visit to the Himalayan state to lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,400 crore. PM Modi arrived at Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun and was received by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh.

Uttarakhand | PM Narendra Modi arrives in Kedarnath, offers prayers at Kedarnath temple pic.twitter.com/vIjOy77xFI — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

PM will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project. After that, he will visit the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal. He will also review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath. Later on the day, Prime Minister will reach Badrinath where he will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Badrinath Temple. He will then review the progress of the development work of the riverfront, followed by laying the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects at Mana village. He will review the progress of development work of arrival plaza and lakes.