Exciting career options for finance and accounting professionals

Here are some fascinating employment alternatives if you want to interact with top leaders to have your ideas accepted, decisions trusted, and leadership acknowledged. Now is the time to move wisely!

1. FINANCIAL ANALYST

A company’s economic and physical performance in the future is determined by its growth strategies in a fast-paced business environment. A company hires a financial analyst with an analytical mind to align macro and microeconomic trends and economic variances with the company’s baseline goals through accurate financial data analysis, building creative finance models, creating investment theses, and communicating with investors and management in order to develop growth plans.

The average median salary finance analysts expect is around 5 LPA. The career scope for financial analysts is expected to grow by 5 percent by 2029.

2. CORPORATE CONTROLLER

Organizational finance functions evolve, and today, controllers perform more than just routine tasks. They act as strategic business partners to address issues like inadequate financial information, fill talent gaps, provide business insights, prepare financial statements, ensure tax compliance, and handle turnover challenges in order to promote value creation.

Enrolling in a US CPA/CMA or CA programme can give you stewardship skills for minimising business risk, operational efficiency, and becoming a catalyst for putting business strategies into action. You can also develop advisory skills to assist C-suite executives and managers in making decisions that will guide the development and performance of the company.

3. AUDIT/TAX SPECIALIST

For most perhaps, global exposure is a costly affair. Having auditing qualifications like CA or US CPA – the opportunities are endless to trot around the world. Keeping companies and individuals in financial/tax compliance and regulation is a critical ability possessed by the audit and tax specialist.

Additionally, they generate financial statements and assess accounting ledgers, reporting, tax procedures, internal controls, and financial systems. The auditors can ascend the corporate ladder faster than others because they can make lucrative packages work in their favour. At the Big 4 and top MNCs, the average auditor salary is around 10 LPA.

4. RISK MANAGER

Due to risk, the company’s actual investment performance may differ from the anticipated return. There are currently about 60,000 risk managers in practise worldwide, and their job is to assess, manage, and reduce different types and levels of risk, whether they be social, economic, or cyber.

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or Financial Risk Manager (FRM) qualifications have seen a meteoric rise as the cyber attacks on corporate networks have shot by 50 percent between 2021-22, where risk managers can defend a company’s reputation and allow business continuity.

5. INVESTMENT/INSURANCE MANAGER

The demand for investment specialists is high since emerging technologies including renewable energy, cryptocurrency, AI & ML, blockchain, IoT, VR, and cybersecurity are predicted to transform investing over the next ten years. These booming trends may attract investors who are looking to diversify and expand their investment portfolios.

Investment managers and specialists might be sought after if you want to acquire strategic counsel, make good investment choices, and increase your profits as a result of these future developments.

According to a recent survey, over 64% of people relied on investments for their children’s education, 65% for medical emergencies, 54% for long-term wealth creation, and 41% for contingency funds. This suggests that there will be plenty of job opportunities for investment and insurance managers in the future.