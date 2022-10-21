Indian insurance providers instructed to cover ‘mental illnesses’; Read on…

The Indian insurance regulatory authority has agreed to cover mental illness as part of the coverage provided by different insurance providers. The recent advice from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) states that by October 31 of this year, all insurance companies in the nation must include provisions for mental diseases in all of their policies.

According to The Financial Times, the choice was made in compliance with the guidelines established by India’s 2017 Mental Healthcare Act. Despite the fact that some disorders were previously covered by the policies, the new guidance requires the addition of additional provisions specific to mental health. Before October 31, 2022, insurers are urged to ensure compliance, according to IRDAI.

The Indian insurance rates are anticipated to rise as a result of the economy’s potential for recession and the rupee’s worst period of performance versus the US dollar. The IRDAI suggested a change of premium rates in the future, albeit they did not express any specific views. The IRDAI’s other significant pronouncement dealt with the procedures for dealing with infants born with internal congenital birth abnormalities.

Genetic and congenital illnesses have to be covered by all insurance providers’ plans starting in 2021, and they could not be utilised as ‘exceptions’ under the insurance regulations. The warning stated that ‘These directives shall take effect immediately’, according to PTI. In order to protect the interests of current policyholders, the IRDAI made it plain that any divergence from the recommendation would imply that the policies would not be followed ‘according to their true meaning’.