Military helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh; Rescue efforts underway!

In the Upper Siang area of Arunachal Pradesh, a HAL Rudra helicopter belonging to the Indian Army crashed on Friday close to the village of Singging. Search and rescue efforts are in progress. The collision happened roughly 25 miles from the Tuting headquarters, according to the officials.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Rudra is an assault helicopter used by the Indian Army . It is the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter’s Weapon System Integrated (WSI) Mk-IV version (ALH).

‘Today, a military helicopter crashed not far from Singging hamlet in the Upper Siang area, 25 kilometres from the Tuting headquarters. Rescue crew deployed; accident location is not accessible by road. More information is anticipated ‘, the Defense PRO was cited.